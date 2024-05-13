Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 227.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Insulet by 689.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,302,000.

Insulet stock opened at $165.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day moving average is $182.35. Insulet has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $331.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

