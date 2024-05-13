International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.18.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:IFF opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

