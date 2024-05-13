International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. International Game Technology has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Game Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:IGT opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.80. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

