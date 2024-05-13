Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 564,810 shares of company stock worth $12,267,585 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,294,342 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,637,000 after acquiring an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 266,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,626,322 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 610,838 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 306.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,916 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

