MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,805.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,805.00.

MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,693.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,557.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

