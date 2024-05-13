MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,805.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,805.00.
MELI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,693.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,557.22.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
