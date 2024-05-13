Mobix Labs (MOBX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ MOBX opened at $2.96 on Monday. Mobix Labs has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25.

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

