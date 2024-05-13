NeurAxis (NRXS) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NeurAxis to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% NeurAxis Competitors -182.65% -41.15% -3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeurAxis Competitors 238 757 2012 98 2.63

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeurAxis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.41%. Given NeurAxis’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeurAxis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million -$14.63 million -0.71 NeurAxis Competitors $967.47 million $84.86 million -6.88

NeurAxis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeurAxis competitors beat NeurAxis on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

NeurAxis Company Profile

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

