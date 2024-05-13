Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.00.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of NDSN opened at $278.89 on Wednesday. Nordson has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $279.38. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,769,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 791,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,534,000 after buying an additional 275,240 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 781,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,418,000 after buying an additional 64,707 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

