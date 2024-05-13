OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 105.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

