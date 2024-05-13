OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
NYSE:OUT opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently -45.11%.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
