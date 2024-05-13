PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 204.1% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 175,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 118,065 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 228,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

