RF Acquisition Corp. II (RFAIU) to Raise $100 Million in IPO

RF Acquisition Corp. II (RFAIU) plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Friday, May 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $131 million.

EarlyBird Capital served as the underwriter for the IPO and Revere Securities was co-manager.

RF Acquisition Corp. II provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “RF Acquisition Corp. II is a Singapore blank check company that intends to search for an acquisition target in Asia. We plan to focus on companies involved in AI (artificial intelligence), quantum computing and biotech.Â (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Tse Meng Ng, our chairman and CEO since February 2024, is the co-founder and CEO of Ruipeng Wealth Management, a Singapore Capital Markets Services licensed financial institution. Mr. Ng and his team provide fund management services to ultra-high net worth individuals. He previously was a managing director of Credit Agricole. Chee Soon Tham, our CFO, was an an audit partner at Ernst & Young in Singapore from 2004 until 2018. In 2018, he founded iCFO Advisors Pte Ltd., where he and his team provided outsourced financial due diligence and other services to publicly traded companies, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs). (Note: RF Acquisition Corp. II disclosed in an F-1/A filing dated May 7, 2024, that Revere Securities has been named a co-manager of the IPO. Background: RF Acquisition Corp. II filed its F-1 on March 12, 2024, and disclosed terms for its SPAC IPO: 10.0 million units at $10.00 each to raise $100.0 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive 1/20 of a share of stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.)Â “.

RF Acquisition Corp. II was founded in 2024 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 111 Somerset, #05-07 Singapore, 238164 and can be reached via phone at +65 6904 0766.

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.