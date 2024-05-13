Shimmick Co.’s (NASDAQ:SHIM) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 13th

Shimmick’s (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 13th. Shimmick had issued 3,575,000 shares in its public offering on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $25,025,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Shimmick from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shimmick Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SHIM stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84. Shimmick has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shimmick will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shimmick

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIM. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shimmick during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Shimmick in the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick in the first quarter worth about $3,243,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shimmick

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

