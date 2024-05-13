SilverCrest Metals (SIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$83.49 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 47.62%.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

SIL opened at C$11.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 9.14. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

