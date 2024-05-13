SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $52.57 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

