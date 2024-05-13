Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities raised Spin Master from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.50.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOY

Spin Master Price Performance

Spin Master stock opened at C$29.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$27.52 and a 52-week high of C$37.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.51.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of C$684.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.8990099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$48,312.25. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.