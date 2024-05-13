Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £12,904.32 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40), for a total value of £12,904.32 ($16,211.46).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($14,791.58).

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £30,463.80 ($38,271.11).

On Friday, February 23rd, Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.30 ($12,509.17).

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £20,508.05 ($25,763.88).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 32.28 ($0.41) on Monday. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.90 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £46.45 million, a P/E ratio of -644.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.54.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

