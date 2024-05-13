Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -130.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

