STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STEP. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STEP Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STEP Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.50.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at STEP Energy Services

STEP opened at C$4.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$306.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.06. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$4.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Murray Glanville acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,293.60. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.