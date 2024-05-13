Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TAIT

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.