TD Securities Cuts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$0.60

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Steven Hofer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,000.00. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

