TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.78.

Several research analysts have commented on TFII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $137.67 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $102.94 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.30.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

