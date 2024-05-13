Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTD. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $87.26 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after buying an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Trade Desk by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after purchasing an additional 517,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

