Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRDN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.