Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the April 15th total of 817,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
Waldencast Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $4.45 on Monday. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WALD
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Waldencast
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.