Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the April 15th total of 817,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALD opened at $4.45 on Monday. Waldencast has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Waldencast from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

