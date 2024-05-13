WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX opened at $206.67 on Wednesday. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $127,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,897 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $400,285.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $127,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,245.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $7,090,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in WEX by 74.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

