XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPEV stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. XPeng has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

