YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

YS Biopharma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of YS opened at $0.97 on Monday. YS Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YS Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YS Biopharma stock. Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 307,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Superstring Capital Management LP owned about 0.33% of YS Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.64% of the company’s stock.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.