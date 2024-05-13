Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells £7,123.68 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £7,123.68 ($8,949.35).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

LON:ZTF opened at GBX 430 ($5.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.25) and a one year high of GBX 445 ($5.59). The company has a market cap of £208.98 million, a PE ratio of 2,263.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 375.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.22.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

