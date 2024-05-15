203,882 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by First Turn Management LLC

First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,000. Sarepta Therapeutics makes up about 2.8% of First Turn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Turn Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.50. 762,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,342. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,204.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $1,848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,731 shares of company stock worth $3,248,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

