Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 90,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 146,115 shares.The stock last traded at $95.80 and had previously closed at $95.27.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

