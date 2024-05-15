AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Get AerCap alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AER

AerCap Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.83. 2,274,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AerCap has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $93.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in AerCap by 5.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after buying an additional 215,460 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.