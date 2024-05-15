Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Down to $11.21

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $10.88. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 398,011 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,586,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 35.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 36.3% in the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 300,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 936,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.