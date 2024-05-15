BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BayCom Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. 13,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $231.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. BayCom has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $24.31.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). BayCom had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $24.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of BayCom in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of BayCom by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the third quarter worth about $442,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Further Reading

