Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,433,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.84% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $585,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 680,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,971,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.66. 764,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,840. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,577. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

