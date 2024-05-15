BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,143. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

