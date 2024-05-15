BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,566,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 2,277,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.
BYD Stock Performance
BYDDF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. 69,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27.
BYD Company Profile
