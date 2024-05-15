BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in April

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,566,800 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the April 15th total of 2,277,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

BYD Stock Performance

BYDDF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. 69,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. BYD has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

