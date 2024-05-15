Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 2,790,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.6 days.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CDNAF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $143.80.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

