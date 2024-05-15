Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in April

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,400 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 2,790,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.6 days.
Canadian Tire Stock Performance
Shares of CDNAF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. 19 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $143.80.
About Canadian Tire
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.