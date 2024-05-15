CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Trading Up 8.3%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.33. 12,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 252,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.13. Equities research analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP grew its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 90.2% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

