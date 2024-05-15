Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Issues Earnings Results

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $305.88 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.
Centerra Gold Trading Up 2.9 %
CGAU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 651,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.76%.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
