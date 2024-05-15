Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,699. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,742.41% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Adrienne Farid sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $117,351.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,725.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 34,001 shares of company stock valued at $152,090 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPSC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 618,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 256,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Century Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

