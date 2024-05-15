Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.4-13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.25 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. 33,195,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,964,555. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

