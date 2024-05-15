Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,151,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 19,356,947 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.72.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $848.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.