Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,151,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 19,356,947 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.72.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $848.70 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.