Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Director Buys C$434,172.00 in Stock

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) Director Amar Doman acquired 60,000 shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:DBM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.21. 327,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,204. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.75. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.7904016 earnings per share for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.88.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

