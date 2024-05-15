Duke Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 118,666 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,170% compared to the typical volume of 3,629 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

