Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Dyadic International Trading Up 5.4 %

Dyadic International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 103,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,585. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

