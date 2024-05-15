Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 234.39% and a negative return on equity of 81.57%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.
Dyadic International Trading Up 5.4 %
Dyadic International stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 103,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,585. Dyadic International has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
About Dyadic International
