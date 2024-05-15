EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $0.80

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $899.93 million and approximately $133.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000888 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001277 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001247 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,125,996,926 coins and its circulating supply is 1,126,003,310 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

