Fagan Associates Inc. Has $15 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.51 on Wednesday, reaching $159.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,284,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,849,383. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

