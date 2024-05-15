Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down to $9.74

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.74, but opened at $9.06. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

