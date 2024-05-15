First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 62,023 shares.The stock last traded at $61.76 and had previously closed at $61.77.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

